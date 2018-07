July 10 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE BRAGA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN DEFENDER PABLO FROM CS MARITIMO

* SIGNS 3-YEAR CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER CLAUDEMIR FROM AL-AHLI SAUDI FC

