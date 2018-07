July 10 (Reuters) - PAMAPOL SA

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT COMPANY’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER, AMERYKANKA STRUKTURA SP. Z O.O. S.K., HAS INCREASED THE PRICE IN ITS TENDER FOR PAMAPOL SHARES TO 1.2 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* AMERYKANKA STRUKTURA ANNOUNCED THE TENDER OFFER FOR 10 MLN OF PAMAPOL SHARES AT 1 ZLOTY EACH IN MAY

