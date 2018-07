July 11 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CYPRUS-BASED XARUS HOLDINGS LIMITED (XARUS) AS A RESULT OF THE INCREASE OF 3.94 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS WILL INCREASE ITS VOTES IN ZPC OTMUCHOW TO 61.62 PCT

* THE CHANGE IS A RESULT OF THE ALLOTMENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES WITHIN SPO

