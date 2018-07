July 11(Reuters) - Caleido Group SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH NEGMA GROUP FOR SUBSCRIPTION TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS CUM WARRANT FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 650,000

* THE AGREEMENT ENVISAGES ISSUE OF 65 BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000 EACH, TO BE EXECUTED IN THREE TRANCHES

