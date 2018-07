July 12 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* IN THE SECOND QUARTER, THE GROUP POSTED AN IMPRESSIVE 15.1 PERCENT SALES GROWTH TO CHF 225.9 MILLION AFTER 10.9 PERCENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* SALES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ROSE BY 13.0 PERCENT TO CHF 446.3 MILLION

* NET INCOME IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ROSE AN IMPRESSIVE 20.4 PERCENT TO A NEW RECORD HIGH OF CHF 49.0 MILLION

