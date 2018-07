July 12 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018, THE LLB GROUP EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF AROUND CHF 46 MILLION (-24%)

* NET NEW MONEY INFLOW AMOUNTED TO CHF 1.1 BILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 184 MILLION (1ST HALF OF 2017: CHF 189.7 MILLION)

Source text - bit.ly/2zscN9o

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)