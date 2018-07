July 12 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 3.4 MLN VS EUR 6.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXCLUDING UNITED STATES, GROUP POSTED H1 REVENUE OF EUR 3.2 MLN IN REST OF WORLD, UP 7 PCT

