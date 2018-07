July 12 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH VALENCIA CF FOR ACQUISITION OF SPORTS RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER LUIS CARLOS ALMEIDA DA CUNHA (NANI), WITHOUT ANY IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC CONSIDERATION

* NO TERMINATION CLAUSE HAS BEEN FIXED

* VALENCIA CF WILL HAVE THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE 40 PERCENT OF FUTURE TEMPORARY OR PERMANENT TRANSFER OF SPORTS AND ECONOMIC RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER

