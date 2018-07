BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 EBITDA Up At CHF 339 Mln

July 13 (Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AT CHF 1.2 BILLION VS CHF 1.1 BILLION YEAR AGO, + 12.5% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 EBIT AT CHF 312 MILLION VS CHF 280 MILLION YEAR AGO, + 11.4% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 EBITDA ROSE BY 10.9% TO REACH CHF 339 MILLION VS CHF 306 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO FURTHER INCREASE DIVIDEND BY CHF 0.50 PER SHARE

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES AND EBIT SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR FOR 2018

