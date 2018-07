July 13 (Reuters) - BIOTON SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SEQUOIA SP. Z O.O. (SEQUOIA) REGARDING PRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND PROMOTION OF PRODUCTS

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF REVENUE UNDER THE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 12, 2023, IS AT THE LEVEL OF 236.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

