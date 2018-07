July 13 (Reuters) - STEM CELLS SPIN SA:

* SAYS FOLLOWING ITS SHAREHOLDER’S, SUPRA INWEST SA, PROPOSAL MANAGEMENT CALLS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON ANNULMENT OF RESOLUTION FROM MAY 18 RAISING SHARE CAPITAL VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 30 MILLION NEW SERIES H SHARES IN PRIVATE OFFER WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* CO INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL IN APRIL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)