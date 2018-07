July, 16 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA (Sonae):

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT AGREED TO BUY 20 PERCENT STAKE OF SONAE SIERRA FOR 255 MILLION EUROS FROM GROSVENOR GROUP

* GROSVENOR GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO BE ITS STRATEGIC PARTNER IN SONAE SIERRA, WHILST RETAINING ADEQUATE EXIT RIGHTS FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDER

Source text: bit.ly/2mjjlhd

