BRIEF-Sporting Transfers William Carvalho To Real Betis For 20 Mln Euros

July 16 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON FRIDAY TRANSFERRED PLAYER WILLIAM SILVA DE CARVALHO TO REAL BETIS BALOMPIE FOR 20 MILLION EUROS

* AMOUNT PAID CORRESPONDS TO FIXED AMOUNT OF 16 MILLION EUROS AND UP TO 4 MILLION EUROS DEPENDING ON THE ACHIEVEMENT OF PERFORMANCE RELATED OBJECTIVES OF THE PLAYER AND THE TEAM ITSELF

* SAYS SPORTING HAS GUARANTEED THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE 25 PERCENT OF THE AMOUNTS THAT REAL BETIS WILL RECEIVE IN THE EVENT OF FUTURE TRANSFER OF THE PLAYER

* 20 PERCENT OUT OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED RIGHTS CAN BE PURCHASED BY REAL BETIS FOR 10 MILLION EUROS

* REAL BETIS IS OBLIGED TO ACQUIRE 10 PERCENT OUT OF THE RIGHTS OWNED BY SPORTING FOR 5 MILLION EUROS IN CASE OF QUALIFICATION OF THE CLUB FOR THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Source text: bit.ly/2LetBW5

