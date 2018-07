July 17 (Reuters) - I.CERAM:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY OBTAINMENT OF CE MARKING FOR UNLOADED CERAMIC STERNAL IMPLANT

* OUR GOAL IS TO PROPOSE BY 2020 AN ACTIVE BONE IMPLANT - CEO

* WE WILL KEEP UP OUR EFFORTS IN ORDER TO PROPOSE A MOLECULE LOADED STERNUM TO TREAT BONE INFECTIONS - CEO

