BRIEF-Vranken-Pommery Monopole H1 Revenue Down 6.6 Pct At 94.8 Million Euros

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 94.8 MLN VS EUR 101.4 MLN YR AGO

* IN H1 2018, GROUP’S RECURRING BUSINESS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF MORE THAN 6.3% TO EUR 92,5 MLN

* GROUP IS PLEASED TO NOTE, SIGNS OF A GOOD HARVEST IN ALL VINEYARDS, INCLUDING IN CAMARGUE WHERE SIGNIFICANT VOLUME LOSSES HAD BEEN RECORDED IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

* LISTEL BRAND LEFT THE GROUP’S SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION IN JULY 2017

* RECORDED THE LAST, MODEST SALES OF LISTEL IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 (EUR 0.9 MLN VS EUR 5.3 MLN YR AGO)

