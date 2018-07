July 17 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT GRAIN SALES GREW 64.3 PCT YOY TO 1.6 MLN TONNES IN Q4 2017/2018

* IT SOLD 386,637 TONS OF SUNFLOWER OIL IN BULK DURING Q4, 37.3 PCT MORE THAN YEAR AGO

* BOTTLED SUNFLOWER OIL SALES DECLINED TO 32.8 MILLION LITERS IN Q4, DOWN 16.3 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* FY REPORT DUE ON OCT. 22

