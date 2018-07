July 17 (Reuters) - DEKPOL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH LPP REGARDING CONSTRUCTION WORKS TO ENLARGE THE RETAILER’S DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN PRUSZCZ GDANSKI

* THE NET REMUNERATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION WORKS SET AT ABOUT 11 PCT OF DEKPOL’S FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

* AS PART OF THE DEAL, THE COMPANY WOULD BUILD A WAREHOUSE AND OFFICE BUILDING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)