July 17 (Reuters) - PAMAPOL SA:

* AMERYKANKA STRUKTURA BOUGHT 3,260,657 SHARES OF PAMAPOL IN TENDER OFFER, SAYS INTERMEDIARY DM PKO BP

* AMERYKANKA STRUKTURA ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 10 MILLION SHARES OF PAMAPOL, REPRESENTING 28.67 PERCENT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL, AT 1 ZLOTY/SHARE IN MAY

* IN JULY THE PRICE OF PAMAPOL’S SHARES IN TENDER WAS RAISED TO 1.20 ZLOTY/SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2Jvon3o

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)