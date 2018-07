July 18 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED SUBSCRIPTION AND SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SPAIN’S GLOVOAPP23 SL

* UNDER THE DEAL AMREST WILL BUY A TRANCHE OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN GLOVO AND A PORTION OF EXISTING SHARES FROM CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF GLOVO

* AS A RESULT OF THE INVESTMENT IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 25 MILLION EUROS, AMREST WILL HOLD 10 PERCENT STAKE IN GLOVO

* THE INVESTMENT WILL ASSURE AMREST A BOARD SEAT IN GLOVO

