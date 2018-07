BRIEF-Sonae Appoints Claudia Azevedo As CEO

July 18 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH REQUEST FROM MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER EFANOR INVESTIMENTOS, THAT IT APPOINTS CLÁUDIA AZEVEDO FOR THE ROLE OF NEW CEO

* CURRENT CO-CEOS PAULO AZEVEDO AND ÂNGELO PAUPÉRIO WILL KEEP PRESENCE AT BOARD IN NON-EXECUTIVE ROLES

* BOARD OF SONAE CAPITAL RESOLVES TO APPOINT MIGUEL GIL MATA FOR POSITION OF CEO FOLLOWING CLÁUDIA AZEVEDO’S DECISION TO RESIGN

Source text: bit.ly/2Jx4l8C , bit.ly/2Jx19cY , bit.ly/2uISwHc , bit.ly/2LfAjv0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)