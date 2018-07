July 18 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION N.V.:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON AUGUST 29 ON BOARD’S PROPOSAL TO TRANSFER THE COMPANY’S CORPORATE SEAT FROM AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, TO NICOSIA, CYPRUS, AND REGISTER UNDER THE NAME OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

