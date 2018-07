BRIEF-LPP To Invest 400 Mln Zlotys In New Distribution Centre

July 18 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* WILL INVEST 400 MILLION ZLOTYS IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN BRZESC KUJAWSKI, THE COMPANY SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THE NEW CENTRE WILL ALLOW TO DOUBLE THE COMPANY’S CURRENT WAREHOUSING SPACE

* THE WAREHOUSE WILL HANDLE DELIVERIES TO BRICK-AND-MORTAR STORES OF LPP’S BRAND RESERVED

* 1,000 PEOPLE WILL FIND EMPLOYMENT IN THE NEW CENTRE WHICH WILL START ITS OPERATIONS AT THE TURN OF 2021 AND 2022

* EARLIER IN JUNE, CO INFORMED ABOUT ITS 2.2 BLN ZLOTY INVESTMENT PLANT TILL 2021, INCLUDING 400 MILLION ZLOTYS ON DISTRIBUTION

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)