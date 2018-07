BRIEF-Komputronik Prelim. FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 37.1 Mln Zlotys

July 19 (Reuters) - KOMPUTRONIK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PRELIM. FY 2017/2018 NET LOSS WAS AT 37.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 10 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. FY REVENUE 2.05 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.01 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. FY EBITDA 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* COMPANY SAYS RESULTS AFFECTED BY ONE-OFFS AND HIGHER COSTS AMONG OTHERS

* RECOGNISES IN FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TRANSACTIONS RESULTING FROM SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CLEAN&CARBON ENERGY

* THE ONE-OFFS RELATED TO THE TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A WRITE-DOWN ON CONTANISIMO LIMITED ASSETS VALUE AND AMOUNT TO 42.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

* THE RESULTS ARE ALSO HIT BY INVENTORY THEFT IN AN AMOUNT OF 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AMENDMENTS IN ACCOUNTING POLICY (IAS 36) RESULT IN REVALUATION OF THE COMPANY’S REAL ESTATE VALUE BY 14 MILLION ZLOTYS

