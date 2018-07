BRIEF-SFS Group H1 Net Income Of CHF 88.9 Million

July 20 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG:

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 855.9 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF 9.9% FROM THE PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 116.0 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN EBIT MARGIN OF 13.6%

* H1 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AMOUNTED TO CHF 88.9 MILLION OR 10.4% OF THE NET SALES.

* EXPECTS SALES TO CONTINUE TO GROW IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND FULL-YEAR SALES GROWTH TO AMOUNT TO 7–9% OVER THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* REITERATES ITS PROJECTION OF AN EBIT MARGIN IN EXCESS OF 14.3% FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)