July 20 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL REORGANISE STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT GERRY WEBER

* GERRY WEBER UNIT WILL BE RUN AS CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* AS OF SEPTEMBER GERRY WEBER UNIT WILL BE LED BY RENA MARX AND PETER KROSTA

Source text - bit.ly/2O2etK5

