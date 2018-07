July 20 (Reuters) - ADL Bionatur Solutions SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 12.0 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES IS OF 0.05 EURO PER SHARE WITH SHARE PREMIUM OF 2.15 EUROS PER SHARE

