July 20 (Reuters) - NAVYA SAS:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY OFFERING PERIOD OF INTERNATIONAL OFFERING WILL BE EXTENDED BY TWO TRADING DAYS, BEING UNTIL JULY 23, 2018 AT 1.00 P.M. (PARIS TIME)

* OFFERING PERIOD OF FRENCH PUBLIC OFFERING WILL BE EXTENDED UNTIL JULY 20, 2018 AT 5.00 P.M. (PARIS TIME) FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS PLACED AT COUNTERS AND 8.00 P.M. (PARIS TIME) FOR ONLINE SUBSCRIPTIONS

Source text: bit.ly/2mxrQW8

