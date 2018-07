July 20 (Reuters) - AS Roma:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SOLD RIGHTS FOR ALISSON RAMSES BECKER TO LIVERPOOL FC (THE LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB AND ATHLETIC GROUNDS LIMITED)

* TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF FIXED AMOUNT OF EUR 62.5 MILLION AND VARIABLE BONUS AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

