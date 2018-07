BRIEF-Colian Shareholders Launch Mandatory Squeeze-Out At 4.1 Zloty/Shr

July 20 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* SAID THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING TOGETHER 91.76 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY HAVE ANNOUNCED A MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE REMAINING SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* THE SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCED MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 15.9 MILLION OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES, REPRESENTING 8.24 PCT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL, FOR 4.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT WILL START ON JULY 20 AND SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED ON JULY 25

* THE SHAREHOLDERS ACQUIRED 26 MILLIONS SHARES IN THE COMPANY IN A TENDER OFFER IN JUNE

Source text: bit.ly/2mswnsW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)