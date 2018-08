Aug 20 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH FOUR CO-INVESTORS IT HAS SET UP A COMPANY NAMED PIXEL FLIPPER SA

* IT OWNS A 74% STAKE IN PIXEL FLIPPER, WHILE REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS OWN 26%

* PIXEL FLIPPER WILL BE ENGAGED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF COMPUTER GAMES, INCLUDING A GAME UNDER WORKING TITLE ‘CAR MANUFACTURE’

