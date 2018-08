Aug 20(Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON SATURDAY AGREES TO TRANSFER OF EMRE AKBABA FROM AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR KULUBU DERNEGI

* TO PAY EUR 4.0 MILLION AS TRANSFER FEE TO AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR KULUBU DERNEGI

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES 3 SEASON STARTING FROM 2018-2019

* TO PAY EUR 1.8 MILLION FOR EACH 3 SEASON TO EMRE AKBABA

