Aug 20 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT:

* SETS UP A NEW COMPANY WITHIN ITS CAPITAL GROUP, SPOKKO, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY STAKE

* MACIEJ WEISS AND RAFAL STASZEWSKI, CO-FOUNDERS OF SPOKKO BRAND AND LEADERS OF THE NEW PROJECT, HAVE BEEN APPOINTED TO THE MANAGEMENT OF THE NEW COMPANY

* SPOKKO WILL BE IMPLEMENTING UNANNOUNCED YET PROJECT FOR MOBILE DEVICES

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)