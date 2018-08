Aug 21 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* TRADE TARIFFS THAT HAVE BEEN INTRODUCED IN VARIOUS REGIONS CREATE SOME UNCERTAINTY

* IN THE NEAR TERM, THESE MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON APPETITE FOR INVESTMENT IN MESH WELDING SYSTEMS AND WEAVING SYSTEMS

* STILL EXPECT THE RESULTS FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO SHOW AN IMPROVEMENT OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)