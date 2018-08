Aug 21 (Reuters) - SIEGFRIED HOLDING:

* H1 NET SALES AT CHF 377.2 MILLION(2017: CHF 349.1 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS GREW BY 20.1% TO CHF 63.5 MILLION (2017: CHF 52.9 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS INCREASED BY 41.1% TO CHF 30.5 MILLION (2017: CHF 21.6 MILLION)

* SEES FOR FY 2018 SALES GROWTH IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE AT DISTINCTLY HIGHER OPERATING MARGIN

