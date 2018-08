BRIEF-HUBER+SUHNER H1 Net Income Up 32.2% At CHF 31.6 Million

Aug 21 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* H1 ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 516.8 MILLION WAS UP 21.6 % ON THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET SALES UP 15.4 % TO CHF 474.0 MILLION

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 44.3 MILLION, 35.1 % HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET INCOME ROSE BY 32.2 % TO CHF 31.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN NET SALES OF AT LEAST 10 % IN 2018 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR, PROVIDED THAT THERE IS A COMPARABLE CURRENCY SITUATION

* EBIT MARGIN FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE SHOULD BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MEDIUM-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 8 – 10 %

