* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SEES H1 CONSOLIDATED LOSS AFTER TAX (IFRS) OF AROUND EUR 3.9 MILLION VS CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 29.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY 2018 REGARDING POSITIVE CHANGE IN IFRS EQUITY OF 5% - 10%, LIKELY TO BE REFLECTED IN THE LOWER RANGE OF THE PROJECTED BANDWIDTH

