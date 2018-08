Aug 21 (Reuters) - MIRACULUM SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MAREK KAMOLA HAS LOWERED HIS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 21.19 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL FROM 26.12 PCT THROUGH A SALE OF 1.2 MLN OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES

