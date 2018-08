Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT GIVES PRELIMINARY APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF 10.93% STAKE IN NOVOROSSIYSK GRAIN PLANT BY VTB BANK

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION VTB BANK WILL HOLD 33.18% STAKE IN NOVOROSSIYSK GRAIN PLANT

