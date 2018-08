Aug 22 (Reuters) - ORIOR AG:

* H1 GROUP REVENUES AT CHF 273.7 MILLION, UP FROM CHF 259.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP BY 3.7% TO CHF 28.7 MILLION, EXCLUDING BIOTTA ACQUISITION-RELATED TRANSACTION AND EXTRAORDINARY COSTS

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP BY 3.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 15.3 MILLION

