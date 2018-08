BRIEF-Braster Updates On Strategic Options Review

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BRASTER SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS ESTIMATED THAT IMPLEMENTATION OF CO’S STRATEGIC GOALS REQUIRES OBTAINING FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF ABOUT 50 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS FUNDS TO ENABLE AMONG OTHERS EXPANSION OF BRASTER PRODUCTS INTO FOREIGN MARKETS

* NAMES CUKIERMAN&CO. INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD. IN ISRAEL AS AN ADVISER IN THE PROCESS OF OBTAINING FINANCING

* SAID ON AUG 7 IT STARTED REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO FURTHER DEVELOP THE COMPANY

