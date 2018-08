Aug 23 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise:

* H1 REVENUES WERE BROADLY STABLE YEAR ON YEAR AT CHF 493M (-1%)

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME CAME IN AT CHF 243M, OFF 2%

* H1 NET TRADING INCOME WAS DOWN 5% ON THE YEAR-EARLIER FIGURE AND CAME IN AT CHF 65M

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 200M (-2%)

* H1 NET PROFIT UP 15% TO CHF 188M

* FY 2018 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO TREND ALONG THE SAME LINES AS IN PRIOR YEARS

