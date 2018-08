Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 TURNOVER AT 1.34 BILLION EUROS, UP 4.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING EBITDA AT 73 MILLION EUROS, UP 2.9 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA AT 86 MILLION EUROS, UP 9.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 GROUP NET INCOME AT 78 MILLION EUROS, UP 20.6 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

