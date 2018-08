(Adds outlook)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - PFNonwovens as:

* PFNONWOVENS Q2 NET PROFIT CZK 171.7 MILLION, REVENUE RISES 2.6 PERCENT TO CZK 1.52 BILLION

* PFNONWOVENS CONFIRMS OUTLOOK, EXPECTS FY EBITDA IN RANGE OF CZK 1.22-1.38 BILLION Further company coverage: