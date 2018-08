Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nebag AG:

* H1 TOTAL INCOME UNDER IFRS OF CHF 6,798,002, COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS PERIOD, THIS REPRESENTS A DECLINE OF CHF 2,113,998

* FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPECTS A STEADY DEVELOPMENT

