* SAID ON THURSDAY H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES RISE BY 33.7% TO CHF 214.5 MILLION

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED BY 46.4% TO CHF 10.1 MILLION

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT DOWN AT CHF 3.2 MILLION VS CHF 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018 CONFIRMED

