* SAID ON FRIDAY FY 2017/18 SALES OF AROUND EUR 11 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 1.7 MILLION TO EUR 1.9 MILLION

* SEES SALES TO GROW AT A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT RATE IN CURRENT FY 2018/2019

* SEES FY 2018/2019 NET LOSS ON THE ORDER OF EUR 1.5 MILLION

