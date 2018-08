Aug 27 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAS SIGNED PUBLISHING AGREEMENT WITH SPORTS GAMES SA FOR MARKETING AND PUBLISHING OF AT LEAST THREE SPORTS THEMED GAMES ON MOBILE PLATFORMS

* FIRST GAME TO BE PUBLISHED IS “WEIGHTLIFTING” WITH PREMIERE PLANNED FOR 2019, OTHER TWO ARE CROSSGAME AND ATHLETICS

