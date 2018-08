Aug 28 (Reuters) - ALLREAL HOLDING AG:

* H1 OPERATING NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS UP BY 3.4 PERCENT AT CHF 61.3 MILLION

* SEES OPERATING NET PROFIT FOR FY 2018 TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR

