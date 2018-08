BRIEF-Vistula Group's W.Kruk Signs Two LoIs Regarding Acquisitions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - VISTULA GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS JEWELLERY UNIT, W.KRUK, SIGNED TWO LETTERS OF INTENTS (LOIS) REGARDING AQUISISITONS ON FOREIGN MARKETS

* SIGNS A LOI WITH N.LORI S.R.O., JERMONTOX HOLDINGS LTD. AND JAYS CZECH LLC REGARDING PURCHASE OF KLENOTY AURUM S.R.O. WHICH RUNS A CHAIN OF JEWELLERY STORES IN THE CZECH REPUBLIC

* SIGNS A LOI WITH LIAM LTD. AND MYRA INVESTMENT LTD. REGARDING PURCHASE OF MONTRE S.R.O. WHICH RUNS A CHAIN OF JEWELLERY STORES IN SLOVAKIA

* THE UNIT TO RUN EXCLUSIVE DUE DILLIGENCE ON THE ENTITIES

* IF THE ACQUSITION PROCESS IS SUCCESSFUL, THE COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT IT MIGHT END IN Q1 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)