Aug 28 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA:

* SAID ON MONDAY DECIDES LIQUIDATION OF 100-PERCENT SUBSIDIARY FITCO BV

* DECIDES TO COMPLETE REQUIRED OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO TRANSFER ASSETS OF FITCO BV INCLUDING SHARES OF AKSA EGYPT FIBER INDUSTRY SAE TO AKSA AKRILIK

* THE TOTAL VALUATION OF AKSA EGYPT IS LE 125.0 MILLION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)